Calls grow louder for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to fire GM Jerry Jones
Following a frustrating loss in their home opener, the Dallas Cowboys are under the microscope heading into Week 3. While most are pointing fingers at head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, Jesse Holley is aiming at someone higher in the pecking order.
The former Dallas wide receiver is placing the blame on the one person who always wants the credit when things are going well — Jerry Jones.
Holley, who was the winner of Michael Irvin's reality football tryout, 4th and Long, is specifically saying Jones has failed as the general manager and should be fired by the owner.
MORE: Jerry Jones draws line in the sand with Mike McCarthy on contract with Cowboys
Of course, that's also Jones which creates a massive problem. With the owner anointing himself GM, team president, option quarterback, and whatever title he decides to create along the way, there's no accountability when holes aren't adequately filled.
Holley pointed to the issue in the backfield and criticized the Cowboys for not allowing any of their running backs to establish a rhythm. That's a relatively new concern, unlike the problems at defensive tackle.
Jones has failed miserably when it comes to adding interior linemen, which has resulted in several losses like we saw on Sunday against New Orleans.
MORE: Jerry Jones shows belief in Dallas Cowboys' defensive talent
Jerry Jones, not Mike McCarthy, is the reason for playoff failures
Dallas gave up 190 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in Week 2 as Klint Kubiak's wide zone ground game. That's been an issue for years with the Cowboys failing to stop the same scheme against the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers in recent years.
That's also been the primary issue for this defense in the postseason.
MORE: Cowboys Fan Cam lets you find yourself in misery during Saints loss
Under McCarthy, the Cowboys surrendered 477 yards and six touchdowns in four playoff games. It wasn't much better before he was in charge with Jason Garrett's defense getting torched for 273 yards and three touchdowns in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 playoffs.
So, while Jones wants to give McCarthy ultimatums based on playoff success, it's clear to everyone that he's been the problem. Of course, that doesn't matter when the boss holding him accountable is himself.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings following Week 2: How far did Cowboys fall?
NFC East winners & losers in Week 2: Zeke struggles, Commanders steal one
NFC East power rankings after Week 2 of the NFL season
Dallas Cowboys Week 2: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week