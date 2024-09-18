3 things Cowboys should expect from Ravens offense in Week 3 matchup
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to avenge the embarrassing 44-19 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints last week.
The first chance to prove that last week was a fluke comes against a team with a high-powered offense, the Baltimore Ravens.
So, what do fans need to know about the Baltimore offense?
We've got you covered. Here are three things to know about the Ravens offense ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys.
3. Dynamic Duo
The Ravens have one of those good problems to have with tight end duo Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Likely burst on the scene in the season opener with a monster 127 receiving-yard performance.
Andrews was back to his old self in the team's loss to the Raiders, recording 51 yards receiving.
Baltimore has yet to put the perfect plan together on how to use these two weapons at the same time. However, Dallas can't overlook what the duo can do together.
2. Giving The QB Time
According to Pro Football Focus, the Ravens currently have the ninth-best pass-blocking unit in the league. The Cowboys faced the fourth-best pass-blocking unit against the Saints, and everyone knows how that turned out.
However, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't just an in-the-pocket threat.
If the Cowboys have any hope of winning this game, the defense will need to ramp up the quarterback pressures that fans saw in their Week 1 victory over Cleveland.
1. It's Always Lamar
The Ravens' offense starts and stops with one name: Lamar Jackson.
Jackson is currently fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 520 and tenth in rushing yards with 167. Jackson is a threat in every facet of the offense and is extremely difficult to gameplan for.
Containing Jackson is nearly impossible. So, how can the Cowboys take at least one part of his game away? That answer is easier said than done. However, if anyone can work up a scheme to slow down Jackson, it's defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.
