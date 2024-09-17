NFL Power Rankings after Week 2: How far did the Cowboys Fall?
As we head into Week 3 of the NFL season, the landscape of the league is beginning to take shape.
Teams are starting to reveal their true colors, and the early surprise teams and overall disappointments are becoming clearer.
Let’s dive into the updated rankings and see where each team stands after two weeks of intense football.
32. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers haven’t had any positives to take away from the first two games. Their best player, Derrick Brown Jr., landed on IR, and No. 1 pick Bryce Young just got benched. Now, with Andy Dalton, the Panthers can see if their talented 2024 draft class is the real deal.
31. New York Giants
The bright side is Malik Nabers is everything that was advertised and more, accounting for 127 of the Giants' 178 passing yards. The downside is they still can’t get a win in a game where they didn’t give up a touchdown.
30. Denver Broncos
Despite the lack of firepower on both offense and defense, the Broncos have managed to stay competitive against good teams, losing each game by just one possession. However, it's hard to imagine this team winning many games with their current roster.
29. Tennessee Titans
Every time it looks like the Titans are about to pull out a win, Will Levis makes a costly mistake, handing the ball back to the opposing team. On top of that, they’ve had a punt blocked in both games, a surefire recipe for disaster.
28. Los Angeles Rams
After a close loss to the Lions, the Rams showed their true colors in a 41-10 blowout loss against the Cardinals. The defense can’t stop anyone, and the offense can’t keep up, especially with wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp sidelined by injuries.
27. Indianapolis Colts
If there’s ever such a thing as a free win in the NFL, it would be against a team without its starting quarterback. The Colts had the perfect opportunity to get in the win column against Malik Willis and the Packers but ultimately failed to stop the run and put points on the board.
26. Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels earned his first NFL win as a quarterback without even scoring a touchdown. The team revealed their winning formula: run the ball. However, they'll need to find the end zone if they hope to beat anyone other than the Giants.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars have lost seven of their last eight games. While the defense has kept the games close, Jacksonville's struggles running the ball and protecting Trevor Lawrence make it hard to envision a quick turnaround for the Jags in 2024.
24. Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins' worst fear has resurfaced after Tua Tagovailoa suffered another scary head injury. With Tua potentially heading to the injured reserve, there isn’t much confidence in this team moving forward.
23. Cincinatti Bengals
The Bengals have become somewhat notorious for starting the season slowly and turning it around for a playoff push. While this team is definitely not the one to beat in the AFC, the bright side is that the Ravens are also winless, which could help them stay in the race.
22. Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams has arguably been the worst rookie quarterback this season. He’s struggled to throw more than three yards downfield and is quickly learning that the NFL is a different challenge compared to the PAC-12.
21. New England Patriots
The Patriots have been a surprise team to start the season, with a win over the Bengals in Week 1 and a close overtime loss to the Seahawks. The offense may not be pretty, but as long as the defense keeps them in games, they have a chance to secure their first winning record since 2021.
20. Cleveland Browns
The Browns' defense redeemed itself in Week 2, ultimately carrying the team to a win. However, the offense showed little improvement and will need to be at least mediocre if this team hopes to make a playoff push.
19. Baltimore Ravens
After having the best record in 2023, the Ravens seem to have taken a step back, despite having a better team on paper this year. With the Cowboys, Bills, and Bengals on their schedule next, their season could be in serious jeopardy by week six.
18. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons secured a much-needed win in impressive comeback fashion, setting the stage for a tough matchup against the Chiefs in Week 3. The biggest takeaway is that Kirk Cousins stepped up when it mattered most. If their offensive line performs consistently like they did on their last drive, the offense will continue to take its shape.
17. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have finally realized that good things happen when you get Davante Adams the ball, and their defense has remained elite under Antonio Pierce and Patrick Graham. To avoid a mediocre season, they’ll need to establish a more effective running game.
16. Green Bay Packers
The Packers took note of Joe Mixon's success against the Colts in Week 1 and responded by running the ball 53 times for 261 yards in the win against the Colts. With the Titans up next on their schedule, the Packers just might be able to stay afloat without Jordan Love.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
Despite scoring only one touchdown through two games, the Steelers remain undefeated. As long as they have T.J. Watt and Mike Tomlin, this team will likely continue to squeeze out wins against the NFL's mediocre teams.
14. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles should have won back-to-back prime-time games by playing complementary football. While their offense is packed with talent, Kellen Moore’s playcalling was questionable and was the reason they lost in Week 2. Moore may not be the best fit to maximize their offensive potential.
13. Dallas Cowboys
It's tough to stay optimistic about a team that keeps losing in the same way each time. Run the ball to the outside, use play-action, and the Cowboys' defense will quickly fold. To make matters worse, the NFL's highest-paid quarterback has looked mediocre at best.
12. New York Jets
The Jets managed to pick up an ugly win against the Tennessee Titans. They have the best running back tandem in the NFL, and it’s only a matter of time before Aaron Rodgers starts to look more like himself.
11. Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks haven't faced the toughest opponents so far, but their 2-0 record deserves recognition. They’ll be going up against the Tua-less Dolphins in week three, giving them a strong chance to go 3-0 for the first time since 2020, which was also the last time they won the division.
10. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers have been the best at playing to their strengths this season. They've effectively run the ball and got the ball out of Justin Herbert's hands quickly. It’s still early, but the Chargers also seem to have their best defense in recent memory.
9. Arizona Cardinals
After coming up short in Week 1, the Cardinals absolutely demolished the Los Angeles Rams. Kyler Murray is back to his dynamic self, and Marvin Harrison Jr. exploded for 130 yards in the first quarter, ultimately shutting down their critics.
8. Detroit Lions
The Lions' rough offensive showing overshadowed a career day for Aidan Hutchinson, who recorded four and a half sacks. However, losing to a strong team in Week 2 by just four points isn’t the end of the world. Jared Goff needs to improve, but the sky is the limit for the Lions.
7. Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold might be the best signing of the offseason through the first two weeks of the year. He’s effectively gotten the ball to his elite playmakers and has limited his mistakes—something he struggled with in New York, Carolina, and at USC.
6. New Orleans Saints
The Saints scored on their first 15 possessions to start the 2024 season and delivered a dominant road win over the Dallas Cowboys. They also tied for the second-most points in NFL history through two games, the only other teams to achieve this feat went on to win the Super Bowl.
5. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers lost one of the few games they might face this year but should still be the favorites to win the NFC. It’s only a matter of time before Brandon Aiyuk starts tearing up defenses. Although Deebo Samuel is slated to miss a couple of games, it comes at a good time with the Rams and Patriots up next.
4. Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen has looked fantastic through two weeks, with just one turnover. The most encouraging aspect of the Bills' offense is that Allen hasn’t had to carry the team on his own. The Bills have embraced a ground-and-pound approach, playing to the strengths of their eventual cold and snowy city.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers have been one of the most complete teams so far. They’re stacked at wide receiver, have been committed to running the ball, and have looked phenomenal on defense. This team’s success will largely depend on how far Baker Mayfield can take them.
2. Houston Texans
The Texans are 2-0 and still haven’t hit their stride. Their offense has moved the ball with ease, and their defense has stepped up when it matters most. They’ll benefit from being in a division where every other team is winless.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are the team to beat in the AFC and the NFL until they finally lose a playoff game. While Travis Kelce might have lost a step, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy provide enough firepower to close out games.
