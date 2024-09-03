Dallas Cowboys disrespected by NFL Network playoff predictions
For three years in a row, the Dallas Cowboys have been in the NFC playoffs. They might not have fared well once they’ve gotten in, but they’re typically one of the top teams in the league during the regular season.
Under Mike McCarthy, they’ve reeled off three straight campaigns with 12 wins. The only time he didn’t lead his team to double-digits in the win column was in 2020 when Dak Prescott suffered a broken ankle in Week 5.
Even with the success they’ve had, Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football isn’t a believer.
During his segment on the NFL Network, Schrager picked seven teams for the NFC playoffs with the Cowboys nowhere to be found.
Schrager has the Philadelphia Eagles winning the NFC East, which isn’t a wild take. However, he has Dallas missing the Wild Card spot with the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and Seattle Seahawks all getting in.
That’s where the questions arise. None of the Wild Card selections are egregious but three from the NFC West might be a stretch this season. Then again, so is L.A. topping the 49ers.
There’s a lot of talent in the NFC and the Cowboys' best chance of returning to the playoffs is to win their division. That said, it’s hard to see the West with three teams and the East with one.
