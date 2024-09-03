NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 1 of 2024 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys are the reigning, defending, undisputed champions of the NFC East. Dallas finished one game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles at 12-5, earning them the NFC East crown.
However, 2024 is a new year, and new challenges lie ahead for the Cowboys.
With a new year comes new talent entering the division and great talent leaving. So, who is the best team in the NFC East before the start of the regular season?
Here is our final preseason ranking for the NFC East.
4. New York Giants
The New York Giants finished last season 6-11, which was good enough for third in the NFC East. New York added veteran pass rusher Brian Burns after a trade with the Carolina Panthers, as well as rookie receiver Malik Nabers in the first round of the 2024 draft.
However, the biggest issue may be the quarterback position.
Daniel Jones is coming off an ACL injury that saw him only appear in six games last season. The injury isn't the most problematic part.
Jones has yet to establish himself as a franchise quarterback, and this is a make-or-break season.
3. Washington Commanders
A team hoping to have found their franchise quarterback, the Washington Commanders are ready for a new era under new head coach and former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
The Commanders went 4-13 last season; however, there is enough of a building block within the organization for Quinn to build another franchise from scratch as he did in Atlanta.
The Commanders should take a step in the right direction and be a better team than the Giants before the start of the season.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
A lot of folks fall in love with the Philadelphia Eagles in the summer months, only to be bit by the hand that feeds when the season begins.
The Eagles bowed out of last season after a tough Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philadelphia also lost offensive line anchor Jason Kelce to retirement but added longtime rival Saquon Barkley to the mix through free agency.
On paper, the Eagles could be the team that runs the NFC East. However, Jalen Hurts has to put his 15 interception season behind him to lead this team back to a Super Bowl.
1. Dallas Cowboys
The main players are the same. The Cowboys will be led by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons, as the dominant trio will once again look to be kings of the NFC East.
Yes, the team has some big question marks, including at running back. However, the Dallas defense could be the biggest edge in a repeat as division champions.
In a few short days, we will see how wrong these rankings are—or just how forward-thinking they truly are. Either way, everyone should be ready for some football.
