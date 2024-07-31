Cowboys Country

Cowboys' top edge rushers both rank in top 10 of Madden 25 ratings

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are one of the top edge rusher duos in the NFL, and the Madden 25 player ratings rank them among the best.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) and Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) walk on the field during training camp drill at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA.
Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) and Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) walk on the field during training camp drill at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
EA Sports has been releasing player ratings for Madden NFL 25 one position at a time, and today's ratings unveil the top 10 edge rushers in the league.

As you would expect, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons makes the cut.

Parsons checks in atop the list in a tie with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Parsons and the Cleveland Browns star both check in with a rating of 98 overall.

Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt and Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders follow close behind at 97 overall.

Parsons is joined in the top 10 by teammate DeMarcus Lawrence, who sits at No. 7 with a player rating of 91 overall, reflecting the Cowboys' dominant defensive end duo.

So, while the Cowboys may have some holes on the roster, Madden players will have a field day getting after opposing quarterbacks.

Last season, Parsons recorded 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 QB hits, and a career-high 14 sacks. Parsons, who has been an All-Pro every year of his professional career, has never recorded fewer than 13 sacks in a single season.

Lawrence, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2023 campaign where he recorded 50 tackles, four sacks, 6 passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

