Cowboys' top edge rushers both rank in top 10 of Madden 25 ratings
EA Sports has been releasing player ratings for Madden NFL 25 one position at a time, and today's ratings unveil the top 10 edge rushers in the league.
As you would expect, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons makes the cut.
Parsons checks in atop the list in a tie with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Parsons and the Cleveland Browns star both check in with a rating of 98 overall.
Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt and Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders follow close behind at 97 overall.
Parsons is joined in the top 10 by teammate DeMarcus Lawrence, who sits at No. 7 with a player rating of 91 overall, reflecting the Cowboys' dominant defensive end duo.
So, while the Cowboys may have some holes on the roster, Madden players will have a field day getting after opposing quarterbacks.
Last season, Parsons recorded 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 QB hits, and a career-high 14 sacks. Parsons, who has been an All-Pro every year of his professional career, has never recorded fewer than 13 sacks in a single season.
Lawrence, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2023 campaign where he recorded 50 tackles, four sacks, 6 passes defensed, and a forced fumble.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
The Replacements: 7 free agents the Cowboys can sign to replace Sam Williams
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Offensive Talent: Ranking the Top 10 offensive skill players in the NFC East
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader