Dallas Cowboys expected to have key offensive playmaker back vs. Bengals
The Dallas Cowboys have been welcoming people back from injury in recent weeks and it has paid off with back-to-back wins entering December.
As the team prepares for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, another All-Pro playmaker is expected to return to the field.
Star tight end Jake Ferguson, who has missed the past two games with a concussion, was back on the practice field Thursday.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb's shoulder still causing issues
Ferguson cleared concussion protocol and is on track to play on Monday night.
Ferguson had high hopes entering the 2024-25 NFL campaign after a breakout sophomore performance a season ago, but injuries have held him back.
Ferguson has just 43 catches for 369 yards and zero touchdowns on the season.
In Ferguson's absence, 2023 second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker has stepped up for the Cowboys. Schoolmaker has at least 3 catches and 33 yards in each of his previous three outings.
During that stretch, Schoonmaker has recorded 14 catches for 144 yards and one touchdown.
While it has been admirable production, there is no denying the impact Ferguson has on the team's offense when he is healthy -- especially on the field at the same time with as CeeDee Lamb. So, we could once again see an evolved version of the team's offense in Week 14.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
