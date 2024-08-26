Cowboys' 2 glaring weaknesses that need fixing for successful 2024
The Dallas Cowboys will face numerous difficult decisions when making cuts for the 53-man roster on Tuesday. It is the hardest day of the year for every organization in the league.
The team will examine a few positions more closely when making these decisions.
Let's look at two positions the Cowboys need to improve for a successful 2024 season.
1. Running Back
The Cowboys decided to run it back with Ezekiel Elliot as the starting running back for this season. However, Elliot wasn't the same running back fans remember last season in his lone year with the New England Patriots.
The organization didn't make a splash like adding Derrick Henry this offseason and lost Tony Pollard in free agency.
Now, the franchise is looking to piece together a competitive backfield. Scrambling for another back in free agency isn't an option. The running back position will have to be addressed in next year's draft and 2025 free agency.
2. Defensive Tackle
The organization is hoping that 2023 draft pick Mazi Smith will find his footing in his second season in the NFL. However, the defensive tackle had a less-than-impressive performance in his lone preseason action, the team's first game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Cowboys have brought in veterans Jordan Phillips and Linval Joseph to bulk up the interior. But it feels like another plug-and-play scenario for the organization in a position of desperate need.
