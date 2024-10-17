Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman rips team's wide receivers

The Dallas Cowboys wide receivers were criticized by Hall of Famer Troy Aikman for being "lazy" with their route running.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) walks the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) walks the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The criticism surrounding the Dallas Cowboys continues to ramp up, and this time it's coming from one of the team's legends.

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman ripped into the team's wide receivers for their effort this season and he did not mince his words.

Aikman made the comments during an appearance on 96.7 The Ticket.

"I think the routes are terrible. I think they run terrible routes. And I've thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee (Lamb) has got to improve in his route running," Aikman said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "As a quarterback, if you're not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it's hard to play the position.

"That's what I see. I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run, usually if they do, it's because they're anticipating they're going to get the football on that play, but if they're not, they don't. And it all ties together. I'm not impressed with that part of it.

He also clarified that his thoughts are not any indication of what quarterback Dak Prescott is saying.

dak prescott, dallas cowboy
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks to wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

"I just finished watching the Baltimore Ravens because I have them this week. You put on film of theirs and watch their receivers run routes and they come off the football, so does San Francisco's and Green Bay's and others.

He continued, "But it's hard to play the (QB) position if you're not certain how guys are going to run routes or where they're going to be. And I'm not speaking for Dak (Prescott). Dak may say, 'Hey, I think (their routes) are amazing.' But as a former quarterback watching it, it's gotta get a lot better."

Dallas is currently on a much-needed bye week as the team looks to regroup and improve for what will be a crucial stretch of the season.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

