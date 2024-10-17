Ed Werder says aggressive interactions with Jerry Jones 'part of the business'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has never been afraid of the spotlight, which is a good thing since he's been in the headlines all week. Following his team's embarrassing loss on his 82nd birthday, Jones took heavy criticism for lashing out at radio hosts during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.
Shannon Sharpe had one of the more visceral reactions, saying "If the Cowboys don't win another playoff game or another game as long as Jerry Jones is the owner, I'll be the happiest man in the world."
Others seem to shrug it off as Jerry being Jerry. That's at least the way Ed Werder sounded when he appeared on the 1st Up podcast with Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo on Thursday morning.
Werder started covering Dallas in 1989 when Jones purchased the team and has covered the team — and the owner — in depth. He said that he's had several aggressive interactions and while Jones "probably went too far," he believes that it's part of the business when covering the Cowboys.
He added that he believes Jones would take the blame for all the failures over the past 30 years if he was first praised for what he did in the 1990s when Dallas won three Super Bowls. Werder, of course, added that no one is going to do that.
Werder understands Jones more than most people, having covered his franchise for so long. That being said, there's still no excuse for Jones' actions. As Shannon Sharpe stated in his tirade, Jones wants to make sure everyone in the world knows he's the one making all the decisions. That means he needs to answer for the failures rather than just asking for the credit when things go right.
