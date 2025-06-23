Cowboys might finally pull the plug on this fan favorite
Last offseason, the Dallas Cowboys had a pretty big question mark at wide receiver, as their depth behind CeeDee Lamb was questionable, at best. This led to former seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks establishing himself as a potential top option for the Cowboys.
Brooks did receive plenty of playing time in 2024, participating in 14 games, but his impact was minimal, as he logged just 12 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown. What's worse, he achieved that on 30 targets, giving him a brutal catch rate of 40 percent.
Dallas' receiving corps are not nearly as prominent of an issue anymore thanks to the trade acquisition of George Pickens, and it should also be noted that Jalen Tolbert had a very strong showing last season.
As a result, Brooks could find himself on the outside looking in when it comes to snaps in 2025, and LP Cruz of Blogging the Boys feels that could lead to the 25-year-old getting traded.
"Ryan Flournoy and Jonathan Mingo have flashed throughout OTAs and minicamp. Also, Brooks made some critical errors in the playing time he received," Cruz wrote. "Despite being 25 years old, Brooks needs more time to develop. Unfortunately, time may be running out in Dallas. If he’s not a top-five receiver on the roster, he becomes disposable. Maybe a team that needs a fourth receiver like Brooks would like to make a deal."
Brooks would have very minimal value on the trade market, but because the Cowboys only spent a seventh-round draft choice on him, they would probably be willing to accept such a return. Either that, or Dallas might even go as far as to release him if no trade suitors surface.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Brooks is an intriguing young player for sure, but results matter, and he has not delivered on the professional level as far as actual production just yet.
