Cowboys' 3rd-year CB 'ready' for PUP activation to 'ball out' in secondary

The Dallas Cowboys have been receiving good news in the secondary all week.

All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs is expected to return to action in Week 14, while fellow All-Pro DaRon Bland avoided serious injury on Thanksgiving Day. The same goes for starting safety Malik Hooker, who was in and out of the game due to back spasms.

Now, another Cowboys cornerback with starting experience is ready to return to the field and contribute down the final stretch.

MORE: Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge

Third-year cornerback Josh Butler, who started the season on the PUP list, took to social media to share the message that he has been "ready since Week 6," but he's just trusting the process.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

"Been a year. Been ready since Week 6 and healthy," Butler wrote on X. "I just want to ball with the gang. This team so fun. Trusting in God but I’m ready. Let’s go Cowboys."

Butler began the 2024 season on the practice squad, but was promoted to the active roster on November 18. He played in five games, starting three, before suffering a torn ACL in Week 13 against the New York Giants.

If Butler is activated and returns to the roster, the Cowboys' secondary will be as healthy and deep as it has been in the past few seasons. Because Butler is on the PUP list, he would not count as one of the team's two remaining IR-return spots. He would simply need to be added to the roster.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer shares secret making Cowboys hottest team in NFL

An intriguing CB option

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

During his brief action in 2024 under defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, Butler showed a lot of promise. Butler recorded five pass deflections, one sack, and 21 total tackles in his five games.

While the Cowboys' defense has been thriving since the addition of Quinnen Williams, cornerback remains one of the biggest weaknesses.

There is undeniable depth at defensive tackle, defensive end, at linebacker with the addition of Logan Wilson, and even at safety now that the starters are healthy. But cornerback is an area where the team should consider all options.

If Butler is ready to go and a roster spot is available, he would be an intriguing option for the team to consider.

Dallas Cowboys' NFC East hopes get lifeline ahead of crucial NFL playoff push

Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas

4 winners & 1 loser from Cowboys impressive Week 13 win vs Chiefs

4 huge takeaways from Cowboys' shocking Week 13 win vs Chiefs

Jerry Jones' wild Micah Parsons-Quinnen Williams trade claim refuted by Jets insider