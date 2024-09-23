Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Giants, Week 4 betting odds: Dallas opens as solid favorite

The Dallas Cowboys have a quick turnaround in Week 4, facing the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Unlike Week 3, the Cowboys find themselves as favorites.

Nov 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Nov 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Looking to bounce back from consecutive losses at home, the Dallas Cowboys make a quick turnaround to kick off Week 4 against the division rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

Dallas hasn't been competitive in its last two outings, despite the deceptive 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

But, even though it is a short week and the Cowboys have plenty of questions on both sides of the ball, the oddsmakers are showing faith in Mike McCarthy's squad.

With a few days to go until Week 4 kicks off, ESPN BET has the Cowboys opening as 4.5-point favorites against the G-Men. The over/under is set for 44.5 total points.

If you want to take the Cowboys moneyline, Dallas is listed at -210.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboy
Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

That means in order to win $100, you would have to place a $210 wager on the Cowboys.

It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys can find a consistent rushing attack on short notice or find a way to bolster the run defense, but something has to be done if the team wants to take the next step forward.

Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

