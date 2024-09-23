Cowboys vs Giants, Week 4 betting odds: Dallas opens as solid favorite
Looking to bounce back from consecutive losses at home, the Dallas Cowboys make a quick turnaround to kick off Week 4 against the division rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
Dallas hasn't been competitive in its last two outings, despite the deceptive 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.
But, even though it is a short week and the Cowboys have plenty of questions on both sides of the ball, the oddsmakers are showing faith in Mike McCarthy's squad.
With a few days to go until Week 4 kicks off, ESPN BET has the Cowboys opening as 4.5-point favorites against the G-Men. The over/under is set for 44.5 total points.
If you want to take the Cowboys moneyline, Dallas is listed at -210.
That means in order to win $100, you would have to place a $210 wager on the Cowboys.
It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys can find a consistent rushing attack on short notice or find a way to bolster the run defense, but something has to be done if the team wants to take the next step forward.
Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.
DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
