Cowboys NFL Draft prospect Ashton Jeanty makes interesting combine decision
The Dallas Cowboys have been connected to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty more than any other prospect in this year's NFL Draft.
That connection has been mutual as well, with Jeanty opening campaigning to join his hometown franchise, while the Cowboys have an obvious need for a running back of his caliber. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they will have to wait a little bit longer to see Jeanty in action.
MORE: 2025 NFL Scouting Combine schedule: When Cowboys' potential targets will take field
According to reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jeanty will not participate in workouts at this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Instead, he will only take part in interviews and medical evaluations.
Jeanty will work out at Boise State's Pro Day next month.
To be fair, it is not uncommon for some top prospects to elect to skip combine workouts in favor of their school's pro days, thanks to their ability to control the environment, work with their own teammates and run their own workout scripts.
On top of that, Jeanty's on field performance largely speaks for itself.
MORE: Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Just this season alone, Jeanty was arguably the best offensive player in college football, leading Boise State to the playoffs, while rushing 374 times for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, and averaging seven yards a carry. Of course, he has also suffered from a good deal of wear and tear as well, carrying the ball 750 times over three seasons, for 4,769 yards and 50 scores.
Of course, this all boils down to whether or not Jeanty is even still on the board when the Cowboys are on the clock at No. 12 - something many believe will not be the case.
If he is, however, it would not be a surprise for the Cowboys to run to the podium to claim Jeanty as their 2025 first -round selection.
