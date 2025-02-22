3 must-scout defensive tackles for the Cowboys at the 2025 NFL Combine
Draft season is upon us with the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine just one week away. The Dallas Cowboys have proven in recent years that they know how to build a competitive roster primarily through the draft.
This year, their ability to scout and select collegiate talent will be put to the test. With several players entering free agency, including defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who is primed to break the bank, the Cowboys have several holes to fill.
That said, here's a look at three defensive tackles they could target to replace Odighizuwa and keep their defensive line strong.
T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
Going with a defensive tackle at No. 12 overall might be too high for Dallas to justify. At No. 44, however, they could find a 3-tech capable of bringing pressure up the middle. One option would be T.J. Sanders of South Carolina. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds, he boasts a stature similar to Odighizuwa.
Sanders proved to be a disruptive force for the Gamecocks, recording 8.5 sacks over the past two seasons. He's effective against the run and will endear himself to fans thanks to his non-stop motor and energy.
Derrick Harmon, Oregon
If Dallas wants more size at the 3-tech, they could consider Derrick Harmon from Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Harmon started his collegiate career with Michigan State before heading to Oregon for his final season.
With the Ducks, he recorded 45 tackles (11 for a loss) and five sacks. He has an explosive first step and can win with power. Seen as a first-round pick; Dallas might consider him at No. 12 but he would be an ideal target in a trade-down scenario.
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Another option should the front office decide to trade down in Round 1 is Walter Nolen from Ole Miss. Nolen has flashed elite playmaking skills but has had his consistency questioned.
When he's on top of his game, he can be the ultimate disruptor. If Dallas can find a way to keep him focused, he could be the biggest steal in this draft.
