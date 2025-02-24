2025 NFL Scouting Combine schedule: When Cowboys' potential targets will take field
NFL Draft season kicks into full swing this week and the draftnik community is about to be like a bunch of kids on Christmas with the Underwear Olympics finally here. The annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis kicks off on Monday, February 24, with the top prospects ready to put their skills on display. Let's hope the Dallas Cowboys are paying close attention.
Scouts and front-office personnel from all 32 teams will be in Indy to catch a glimpse of the next crop of potential NFL stars.
Money will be made and money will be lost, with the prospects lining up for the biggest job interviews of their lives.
While fans do not get to see the behind-the-scenes workings or player interviews with the teams, everyone will tune into the on-field workout portion of the combine.
But when should you tune in to see the prospects your team could target? We've got you covered.
A total of 329 NFL Draft prospects will make their way to Indianapolis for the combine beginning on Monday, February 24 for their pre-exams, orientation, and team interviews. On Tuesday, February 25, players will undergo their medical exams and continue team interviews.
On-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium, which has hosted the combine since 1987, begin on Thursday, February 27, with defensive linemen and linebackers.
Thursday, February 27
- Defensive line and linebacker — 3 p.m. ET
Friday, February 28
- Defensive back and tight end — 3 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 1
- Quarterback, running back and wide receiver — 1 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 2
- Offensive line - 1 p.m. ET
Defensive backs and tight ends take the field Friday; quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs will work out on Saturday; and offensive linemen wrap things up on Sunday, March 2.
Let the games begin.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
