Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5: Thursday, October 3

The Dallas Cowboys released their second official injury report of Week 5, with five new names added and four listed as limited participants.

Another practice session is in the books for the Dallas Cowboys, who continue preparations for their Week 5 Sunday Night Football primetime matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Acrisure Stadium.

On Thursday, October 2, Dallas released its second official injury report of the week.

Five new players were added to Thursday's practice report, with four being limited. This includes All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is dealing with an ankle injury, and rookie cornerback Caelen Carson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Like Wednesday, linebacker Micah Parsons continues to remain sidelined due to an ankle injury suffered during Week 4 against the New York Giants.

PLAYER

INJURY

WEDNESDAY PARTICIPATION

THURSDAY PARTICIPATION

Markquese Bell, S

Ankle

Full

Full

Caelen Carson, CB

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Brandin Cooks, WR

Knee

DNP

DNP

Trevon Diggs,
CB

Ankle

---

Limited

Rico Dowdle,
RB

Wrist

---

Full

Ezekiel Elliott,
RB

Dehydration

---

Limited

Ryan Flournoy,
WR

Dehydration

---

Limited

Tyler Guyton,
T

Shoulder

---

Full

Malik Hooker, S

NIR-Rest

Limited

Full

Eric Kendricks, LB

NIR-Rest

Limited

Full

Jourdan Lewis, CB

NIR-Rest

Limited

Full

Zack Martin, G

NIR-Rest

Limited

Full

Micah Parsons, EDGE

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Rookie first-round pick offensive tackle Tyler Guyton fully participated today despite a shoulder injury. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was limited due to dehydration. Rookie wide receiver Ryan Flournoy was also limited, and running back Rico Dowdle, who is dealing with a wrist injury, was a full participant.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have added two more names to their Thursday injury report. Veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (NIR-Rest) did not practice today, while defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (Groin) was limited.

Quarterback Russell Wilson (Calf) was also limited for the second consecutive day.

Pittsburgh also had four additional players who continued to remain out of practice: linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), and running backs Jaylen Warren (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle).

