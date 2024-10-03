Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5: Thursday, October 3
Another practice session is in the books for the Dallas Cowboys, who continue preparations for their Week 5 Sunday Night Football primetime matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Acrisure Stadium.
On Thursday, October 2, Dallas released its second official injury report of the week.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5
Five new players were added to Thursday's practice report, with four being limited. This includes All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is dealing with an ankle injury, and rookie cornerback Caelen Carson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury.
Like Wednesday, linebacker Micah Parsons continues to remain sidelined due to an ankle injury suffered during Week 4 against the New York Giants.
PLAYER
INJURY
WEDNESDAY PARTICIPATION
THURSDAY PARTICIPATION
Markquese Bell, S
Ankle
Full
Full
Caelen Carson, CB
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Brandin Cooks, WR
Knee
DNP
DNP
Trevon Diggs,
Ankle
---
Limited
Rico Dowdle,
Wrist
---
Full
Ezekiel Elliott,
Dehydration
---
Limited
Ryan Flournoy,
Dehydration
---
Limited
Tyler Guyton,
Shoulder
---
Full
Malik Hooker, S
NIR-Rest
Limited
Full
Eric Kendricks, LB
NIR-Rest
Limited
Full
Jourdan Lewis, CB
NIR-Rest
Limited
Full
Zack Martin, G
NIR-Rest
Limited
Full
Micah Parsons, EDGE
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Rookie first-round pick offensive tackle Tyler Guyton fully participated today despite a shoulder injury. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was limited due to dehydration. Rookie wide receiver Ryan Flournoy was also limited, and running back Rico Dowdle, who is dealing with a wrist injury, was a full participant.
Meanwhile, the Steelers have added two more names to their Thursday injury report. Veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (NIR-Rest) did not practice today, while defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (Groin) was limited.
Quarterback Russell Wilson (Calf) was also limited for the second consecutive day.
Pittsburgh also had four additional players who continued to remain out of practice: linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), and running backs Jaylen Warren (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle).
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5
Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5
Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5