Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5: Wednesday, October 2
Practice is beginning to ramp up for the Dallas Cowboys as the team continues its preparations for a Week 5 primetime showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Wednesday, October 2, the team dropped its first official injury report of the week.
As expected, star EDGE Micah Parsons did not participate in Wednesday's practice, nor did wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who was ruled out for Week 5 with a knee infection earlier in the day.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5
Five players were listed on the report as limited participants, but four had the Non-injury related (NIR)- Rest designation.
Rookie fifth-round cornerback Caelen Carson, who missed Week 4's win over the New York Giants, was listed with his shoulder injury, while safety Malik Hooker, linebacker Eric Kendricks, cornerback Jourdan Lewis, and guard Zack Martin had the NIR-rest label.
PLAYER
INJURY
WEDNESDAY PARTICIPATION
Markquese Bell, S
Ankle
Full
Caelen Carson, CB
Shoulder
Limited
Brandin Cooks, WR
Knee
DNP
Malik Hooker, S
NIR-Rest
Limited
Eric Kendricks, LB
NIR-Rest
Limited
Jourdan Lewis, CB
NIR-Rest
Limited
Zack Martin, G
NIR-Rest
Limited
Micah Parsons, EDGE
Ankle
DNP
The Steelers, meanwhile, had five players who did not participate in practice and two players listed as limited. Russell Wilson was limited with his lingering calf injury, and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton was limited with an ankle.
The players who were held out of practice are linebackers Alex Highsmith (groin) and Nick Herbig (ankle), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), and running backs Jaylen Warren (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle).
The Cowboys and Steelers are set to kick off at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, October 6, at 8:1520 p.m. ET NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
4 key takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' September performance
NFC East power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL season
How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars