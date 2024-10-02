Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5: Wednesday, October 2

The Dallas Cowboys released their first official injury report of Week 5, with two starters being held out of practice and five listed as limited participants.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks to wide receiver Brandin Cooks during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks to wide receiver Brandin Cooks during training camp. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

Practice is beginning to ramp up for the Dallas Cowboys as the team continues its preparations for a Week 5 primetime showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Wednesday, October 2, the team dropped its first official injury report of the week.

As expected, star EDGE Micah Parsons did not participate in Wednesday's practice, nor did wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who was ruled out for Week 5 with a knee infection earlier in the day.

MORE: Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5

Five players were listed on the report as limited participants, but four had the Non-injury related (NIR)- Rest designation.

Rookie fifth-round cornerback Caelen Carson, who missed Week 4's win over the New York Giants, was listed with his shoulder injury, while safety Malik Hooker, linebacker Eric Kendricks, cornerback Jourdan Lewis, and guard Zack Martin had the NIR-rest label.

PLAYER

INJURY

WEDNESDAY PARTICIPATION

Markquese Bell, S

Ankle

Full

Caelen Carson, CB

Shoulder

Limited

Brandin Cooks, WR

Knee

DNP

Malik Hooker, S

NIR-Rest

Limited

Eric Kendricks, LB

NIR-Rest

Limited

Jourdan Lewis, CB

NIR-Rest

Limited

Zack Martin, G

NIR-Rest

Limited

Micah Parsons, EDGE

Ankle

DNP

The Steelers, meanwhile, had five players who did not participate in practice and two players listed as limited. Russell Wilson was limited with his lingering calf injury, and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton was limited with an ankle.

The players who were held out of practice are linebackers Alex Highsmith (groin) and Nick Herbig (ankle), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), and running backs Jaylen Warren (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle).

The Cowboys and Steelers are set to kick off at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, October 6, at 8:1520 p.m. ET NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview

NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?

4 key takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' September performance

NFC East power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL season

How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News