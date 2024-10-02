Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview
The Dallas Cowboys returned to .500 on the year with their win over the New York Giants in Week 4. Dallas looked like a completely different team with a competent offense and a stifling run game in the win.
However, could it be that the opponent was so much more inferior?
Fans will soon find out if last week's performance was a fluke or if the Cowboys have turned the corner. The team will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
MORE: Mike McCarthy explains reasons for Cowboys' limited pre-snap motion
The Steelers are coming off their first loss of the season and will be looking to take their frustrations out on the visiting Cowboys.
Before we get to the matchup, some of us would like to know the betting odds, right? Let's get right down to it.
Road Dogs Again
Spread: +2.5 Dal
O/U: 42.5
ML: +115 Dal
The Cowboys are in familiar territory. The team started the season as road underdogs against the Cleveland Browns. However, Dallas didn't do enough to make those in Vegas think they can hand the Steelers their second loss.
DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
Quick Hit Preview
Both teams are still looking for a pulse on the offensive side of the ball. Although the Cowboys found some rhythm in their offense against the Giants, they will be playing one of the best defenses in the league when they meet the Steelers.
This game could come down to the one thing every fan loves to hear: field position.
The Cowboys may need to count on their special teams unit to help them across the finish line. This isn't asking much when your team is the home to arguably the best kicker in the league, Brandon Aubrey.
Could a big kick be all the difference in victory or defeat?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
4 key takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' September performance
NFC East power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL season
How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
5 edge rushers the Cowboys need to consider targeting