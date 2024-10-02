3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5
After some extended time off following their 20-15 Thursday Night win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys at 2-2 will hit the road once again. This time, they will travel to the Steel City to battle the Pittsburgh Steelers, who currently lead the AFC North.
Dallas will look to make it back-to-back wins, while the Steelers, now 3-1, aim to brush off their first loss of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.
In a crucial Week 4 game for Dallas, several players stepped up, including wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who caught seven passes for 98 yards and a touchdown against the Giants' defense.
This week's matchup will certainly be tougher. The Steelers' defense is performing exceptionally well, ranking 4th overall as a defensive unit. They are No. 8 against the pass, No. 3 against the run, and No. 2 in scoring defense.
Dallas will need several key players to step up and perform well during the Sunday Night primetime matchup. This includes three players to consider in fantasy football this week.
Brandon Aubrey, K
Another week, another start for Brandon Aubrey in your lineup. Against the Giants, Aubrey kicked a 60-yard field goal in the middle of the 3rd quarter with ease, giving Dallas a 17-12 lead. He also made a 40-yard field goal, bringing the final score of the night to 20-15.
Aubrey showed his humanity by missing his first field goal of the season, a 51-yarder that sailed wide right with just 32 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter.
Oh well, no one stays perfect forever. Still, Aubrey concluded the first month of the 2012/2013 season with a 12/13 record on field goals, including his franchise record-breaking kick of 65 yards and going 7/7 on extra points.
Aubrey's September field goal statistics are as follows: 1/1 from 30-39 yards, 5/5 from 40-49 yards, and 6/7 from 50 yards or more, including 2/2 from 60 yards or beyond.
The second-year kicker is currently tied for the most points scored this season The more he makes and the more consistently he maintains, the more likely he is to stay on this list throughout the season.
Dak Prescott, QB
If there is ever a time that Dallas needs to rely heavily on quarterback Dak Prescott, it starts this week when considering the stretch ahead becomes increasingly difficult.
In his last two contests, Prescott has thrown four touchdown passes with no interceptions while completing 68.1 percent of his passes. This is an improvement from the first two games of the season, where he combined for just two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Steelers' defense has been stingy against opposing passers, allowing just four touchdown passes in the first four games. The Cowboys will likely struggle to run the ball, which means they will once again have to rely on Prescott's arm and overall playmaking abilities.
Jalen Tolbert, WR
Yes, you are reading this right. It's not CeeDee Lamb who is always a must-start, but this time Jalen Tolbert, who was just presented with a big opportunity this Sunday.
ESPN's Todd Archer reported veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss Sunday's game in Pittsburgh due to an infection in his right knee following a procedure.
With Cooks sidelined, it's now or never for Tolbert in his third season. In the first four games, the former third-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft has caught 13 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown.
These totals are all higher than Cooks' numbers, as he only managed nine receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.
He has been targeted 19 times this season, including a team-high nine targets against the Saints in Week 2.
