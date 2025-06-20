Cowboys players have apparently decided a designated babysitter
With Dallas Cowboys training camp right around the corner, it's time to ask the important questions, like how the running back depth chart will look, how George Pickens will mesh with Dak Prescott, how much the defense has recovered and which Cowboys players is best suited to babysit.
Wait, what?
Yes, Cowboys players were recently asked who they would trust to babysit their children (whether or not they had any), and while there were a variety of answers (including some saying they wouldn't trust any of them), a general consensus was reached: Dak Prescott.
I mean, what else is there to talk about during the few weeks between minicamp and training camp right?
Funny enough, Prescott actually just had his second daughter earlier this month, so the 31-year-old probably doesn't have a whole lot of time to babysit other people's kids these days.
Prescott is also hoping for better results on the field in 2025. After putting forth an MVP-caliber campaign in 2023, the three-time Pro Bowler struggled mightily last season, throwing 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games before a hamstring injury ended his campaign.
Dallas went out and landed wide receiver George Pickens to put alongside of CeeDee Lamb this offseason, so Prescott will definitely have more weapons at his disposal in the fall. However, it's on the $240 million quarterback to actually deliver results.
The Cowboys went just 7-10 in 2024, following a stretch in which they rattled off three straight 12-win campaigns. We'll see if Prescott can lead them to greener pastures this time around.
