Cowboy Roundup: Potential breakout players, 3 keys for Dak Prescott
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to kick off a new week and see what the team has in store. There is a little bit of downtime until the team kicks off training camp in a little over a month, so you never know what the Jones' have cooking.
While we wait to see what is in store, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
6 Cowboys who could surprise people this year
Blogging the Boys looks at potential breakout players, including standout lineman Cooper Beebe.
"Last season, the former Kansas State guard took over the starting center job from Tyler Biadasz, and he put together a solid rookie season. But Beebe is just getting started. More experience at the position will help, but he’ll also reunite with his former college coach, Conor Riley, who helped turn him into a star. Beebe is a strong player who can move people, and he’ll now be sandwiched in between two other strong players who are maulers. Don’t be surprised if we see a breakout season from him."
3 keys for Dak Prescott
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at what the keys for a potential Dak Prescott breakout year could be.
"The Dallas Cowboys are at their best when Dak Prescott is delivering the ball to a slew of weapons. In 2024, that wasn’t all that possible due to the weakness of his supporting cast, but that tide has turned heading into this season."
Cowboys Quick Hits
