Dallas Cowboys predicted to take best RB in class during 2026 NFL draft
Following an atrocious season running the football, the Dallas Cowboys overhauled their running back corps. They didn't re-sign Rico Dowdle, but did bring in two veterans — Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.
Dallas also added a couple of rookies, taking Jaydon Blue in the fifth round and Phil Mafah in the seventh. The plan is for this crew to form a committee, giving them multiple options on the ground.
MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys players entering training camp on the chopping block
While they could be better than they were in 2024, this is still a band-aid fix, especially considering the two free agent signings are on one-year deals. That's why the Cowboys are still being linked to running backs in the 2026 NFL draft.
The most recent example is a three-round mock draft by Pro Football Network's Brentley Weissman, who has Dallas selecting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.
"The Cowboys currently have the weakest running back room in the NFL, and it’s not particularly close. This team has been at its best when they are able to run the rock and be physical upfront and allow Dak Prescott to win off of play action. Jeremiyah Love is the best back in this class by a long shot and will be a Heisman finalist this upcoming fall with another strong season. His power, vision and breakaway speed make him a dynamic runner."
Love is coming off a breakout campaign that saw him record 1,125 yards on the ground with 17 rushing touchdowns. He's a featured back who would be able to carry the load for Dallas, which is the one missing piece for them on offense.
