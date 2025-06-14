Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas debuts unique talent
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas went viral recently for showing up to the team's offseason workouts completely jacked.
Heading into his ninth season in the league, Thomas is coming off an impressive run with the New York Jets. In three seasons, he had nine sacks, with 8.5 of those occurring over the past two years..
MORE: Updated Dallas Cowboys depth chart following mandatory minicamp
During his time in New York, Thomas also grew into a massive Broadway fan. His favorite show was the musical MJ, which he reportedly went to six times. Now, he can say he's also a part of the show as Thomas had a cameo role in their June 13 presentation.
Thomas said this was the best way to celebrate his time in New York.
"I cannot think of a better way to celebrate my time in New York than by making my Broadway debut! I am so grateful to MJ for making this dream come true and for the support over the past few years. It’s truly an honor to be able to witness the greatness of these performers. I hope to see everyone at the Neil Simon Theatre on June 13!” — Thomas via Andrew Gans of Playbill
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field at minicamp with welcomed twist
Cowboys 'near-perfect' offseason ranks among top in the NFL
CeeDee Lamb vs George Pickens comparison is closer than fans may think
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix documentary series gets official release date