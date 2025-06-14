Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas debuts unique talent

One of the newest members of the Dallas Cowboys showed off his talent this weekend as Solomon Thomas made his Broadway debut.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys DE Solomon Thomas on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Dallas Cowboys DE Solomon Thomas on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas went viral recently for showing up to the team's offseason workouts completely jacked.

Heading into his ninth season in the league, Thomas is coming off an impressive run with the New York Jets. In three seasons, he had nine sacks, with 8.5 of those occurring over the past two years..

During his time in New York, Thomas also grew into a massive Broadway fan. His favorite show was the musical MJ, which he reportedly went to six times. Now, he can say he's also a part of the show as Thomas had a cameo role in their June 13 presentation.

Thomas said this was the best way to celebrate his time in New York.

"I cannot think of a better way to celebrate my time in New York than by making my Broadway debut! I am so grateful to MJ for making this dream come true and for the support over the past few years. It’s truly an honor to be able to witness the greatness of these performers. I hope to see everyone at the Neil Simon Theatre on June 13!” — Thomas via Andrew Gans of Playbill

Dallas Cowboys DT Solomon Thomas goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys DT Solomon Thomas goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

