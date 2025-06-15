4 most important Dallas Cowboys on offense not named Dak Prescott or Ceedee Lamb
Mike McCarthy had the Dallas Cowboys offense humming for three consecutive seasons. From 2021 through 2023, they were a top-five scoring offense.
All that fell apart in 2024 thanks to an injury suffered by Dak Prescott. Of course, even before Prescott was injured, they weren't themselves. Much of that was due to CeeDee Lamb's holdout, which he admitted led to a slow start to the year.
Those factors make it clear that Prescott and Lamb are the most important players on offense for the Cowboys. Here, we look at which four players mean the most to the team's success outside of their two biggest superstars.
Javonte Williams, RB
The ground game was rough for Dallas in 2024, which is why they went out and added several new faces. That includes veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Dallas also added rookie Jaydon Blue, who should give them some spark on offense, but they'll need a veteran leader to keep the chains moving when the home run isn't there.
Sanders might be making noise as of late, but Williams is still the one they're going to lean on as their RB1. He doesn't have to be special, but if he can give them a consistent option on the ground, it will go a long way toward helping the offense find success.
KaVontae Turpin, WR
KaVontae Turpin has been the best return man in the NFL since signing with Dallas in 2022. He earned an extension this offseason and is expected to do more on offense in 2025. Turpin provided a spark last year with 420 yards receiving and 92 on the ground, with two touchdowns.
This year, he's not only going to be asked to give them a player capable of stretching the field as a receiver, but they want to see Turpin in the backfield more. He won't be getting double-digit touches every week, but he's still going to be a vital piece of the puzzle.
George Pickens, WR
This one isn't a shock whatsoever. The Cowboys offense struggled without a No. 2 wide receiver last season, which is why they traded for George Pickens this offseason.
CeeDee Lamb says Pickens isn't a No. 2 wide receiver, however, claiming he gives them another WR1. The stats Pickens had in Pittsburgh suggest Lamb's correct, and now, Pickens will have the best quarterback he's ever had throwing to him.
Things might have soured with the Steelers, but Pickens' time in Dallas has been positive so far. If that remains the case, this offense will be difficult to stop.
Tyler Guyton, LT
Dallas fans have seen some of their most impressive offensive drives undone due to blunders on the offensive line. Whether it's an ill-timed false start, a blatant hold, or just allowing their guy to blow up Dak Prescott, nothing is more discouraging than watching the O-line struggle.
That's why all five men up front could be listed as the most important outside of Dak and Lamb, but Tyler Guyton is under the brightest spotlight in the group.
A first-round pick in 2024, Guyton was inconsistent as a rookie. He showed up to OTAs in far better shape this year, however, and has the right coaches in place to help him improve. If he can take a step forward in his development, it will be huge for this offense. If not, it could be detrimental.
