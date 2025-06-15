3 most important Dallas Cowboys on defense not named Micah Parsons
Dan Quinn turned the Dallas Cowboys defense around when he was hired in 2021, making this past season an interesting one. With Quinn taking the head coaching job with the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys turned to veteran defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.
Following a slow start, Zimmer had the defense rolling. It wasn't enough to keep Mike McCarthy employed as the head coach, however, which led to another change at coordinator. Now, the Cowboys will turn to Matt Eberflus, who was an assistant in Big D for many years.
Eberflus has plenty of talent to work with, led by superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons. Outside of No. 11, there are plenty of players who will be vital to their success in 2025. These are the three most important.
Kenneth Murray, LB
Dallas traded for former first-round pick Kenneth Murray, who has racked up 416 tackles and 8.5 sacks in five years. This past season, he gave the Tennessee Titans 95 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one pick. Still, he's not seen as a difference-maker, which is how the Cowboys landed him for a low price.
Murray isn't worried about his reputation, however. Instead, he's focused on shutting down the run game. If he can live up to his promise, and help the Cowboys stay on track while DeMarvion Overshown rehabs his knee, this trade will look brilliant.
DaRon Bland, CB
Dallas needs Trevon Diggs to bounce back after he suffered a knee injury late in 2024. DaRon Bland, however, might be more vital to their success.
Bland missed the first 10 games of the season in 2024 and never looked like himself when he returned. This year, he's healthy and has been moving around the secondary. Ideally, he will stay on the outside where he's been at his best.
Wherever he lines up though, Dallas needs the DaRon Bland who had 14 interceptions over his first two seasons. The entire defense struggled with his game-changing plays.
Osa Odighizuwa, DT
Micah Parsons is the team's No. 1 sack artist, but he needs help. The Cowboys have plenty for him on the edge with Dante Fowler Jr., Donovan Ezeiruaku, Marshawn Kneeland, and Sam Williams. Their depth along the interior isn't as impressive.
That's why Osa Odighizuwa is going to be such an important member of their defense. Not only will he be asked to create pressure in the middle of the pocket, but he's going to be forced to step up as a run defender as well — especially if Mazi Smith continues to struggle.
