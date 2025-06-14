Updated Dallas Cowboys depth chart following mandatory minicamp
The Dallas Cowboys have been active this offseason. They overhauled their coaching staff with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer taking over for Mike McCarthy. Schottenheimer compiled an impressive group of assistants and is now focused on building the right culture.
A glimpse of his vision was on display during their recent three-day mandatory minicamp, which garnered rave reviews from players and media members alike. The vibe was clearly different in Big D as Schottenheimer has instilled a positive attitude focused on competition.
MORE: Cowboys named 'top landing spot' for disgruntled 25-year-old superstar
When the team meets again in July, that competition will be fierce as players fight for their spot on the 53-man roster. With that in mind, here's a look at their current depth chart.
Cowboys offense
Quarterback:
Dak Prescott
Joe Milton III
Will Grier
The only question here is whether or not Dallas goes with three QBs. In all likelihood, they will stick with Dak Prescott and Joe Milton. If Will Grier sticks around, it will be on the practice squad.
Running Back:
Javonte Williams
Miles Sanders
Jaydon Blue
Phil Mafah
Deuce Vaughn
Hunter Luepke
Miles Sanders is splitting reps with the first team. That has him and Javonte Williams as the top two right now, but watch for Jaydon Blue to make a run.
Wide Receiver:
CeeDee Lamb
George Pickens
Jalen Tolbert
KaVontae Turpin
Jonathan Mingo
Jalen Brooks
Ryan Flournoy
Traeshon Holden
Parris Campbell
Trading for George Pickens was a huge move for Dallas, which now has two elite wideouts with Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. Jalen Tolbert is better suited as WR3 and has had a strong offseason. KaVontae Turpin is lightning in a bottle, and the coaching staff is looking for ways to get him on the field.
MORE: Dak Prescott gushes over new Cowboys WR George Pickens in offense
As for the bottom of this chart, watch out for Traeshon Holden. He's highly motivated and has ties to wide receivers coach Junior Adams, giving him a shot at making the roster.
Tight End:
Jake Ferguson
Luke Schoonmaker
Brevyn Spann-Ford
John Stephens, Jr.
Tyler Neville
Princeton Fant
Brevyn Spann-Ford has been making a lot of noise and could challenge for the TE2 spot. He won't surpass Jake Ferguson, however, who remains the top option.
LT: Tyler Guyton
LG: Tyler Smith
C: Cooper Beebe
RG: Tyler Booker
RT: Terence Steele
OT Reserves:
Matt Waletzko
Asim Richards
Nathan Thomas
Hakeem Adeniji
Ajani Cornelius
IOL Reserves:
Brock Hoffman
Rob Jones
T.J. Bass
Saahdiq Charles
The offensive line is the key to success for the Cowboys this season. If they can keep Prescott upright, the offense will be deadly. If not, it could get ugly.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys biggest 'key' to success has been highly invested in
While they feel good about their line, the depth at tackle is concerning. The Cowboys recently worked out George Fant, who has plenty of experience as a starter. He has yet to sign, but if they don't feel confident in their backup tackles, this could be revisited.
Cowboys Defense
EDGE: Micah Parsons
DT: Osa Odighizuwa
DT: Mazi Smith
DE: Dante Fowler
Reserves:
Marshawn Kneeland (DE)
Donovan Ezeiruaku (DE)
Sam Williams (DE)
Payton Turner (DE)
Tyrus Wheat (DE)
Solomon Thomas (DT)
Jay Toia (DT)
Justin Rogers (DT)
Denzel Daxon (DT)
Dallas has an excess of pass rushers, which means someone talented isn't going to make this team. That's not a bad problem to have.
Linebacker:
Marist Liufau
Kenneth Murray
Jack Sanborn
Damone Clark
Buddy Johnson
Shemar James
DeMarvion Overshown (Injured)
Jack Sanborn is a darkhorse player to watch on defense while Kenneth Murray could be a weapon against the run. Marist Liufau was solid as a rookie but could take another step in year two. DeMarvion Overshown is still the best linebacker on the team but isn't expected to be back until later in the year.
Cornerback:
DaRon Bland
Kaiir Elam
Caelen Carson
Andrew Booth
Kemon Hall
Luc Barcoo
Troy Pride Jr.
Trevon Diggs (Injured)
Shavon Revel (Injured)
Josh Butler (Injured)
Kaiir Elam has been one of the biggest stars of the offseason. If he can perform during the regular season, it would help them ease Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel in slowly as they recover from knee injuries.
Safety:
Malik Hooker
Donovan Wilson
Juanyeh Thomas
Israel Mukuamu
Markquese Bell
Alijah Clark
Zion Childress
Malik Hooker is criminally underrated and is the leader of the safety corps. Juanyeh Thomas and Israel Mukuamu are in line for more snaps this season, with both proving they can play in the slot.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field at minicamp with welcomed twist
Cowboys 'near-perfect' offseason ranks among top in the NFL
CeeDee Lamb vs George Pickens comparison is closer than fans may think
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix documentary series gets official release date