Tyler Booker makes vow to keep Dallas Cowboys offense on track
With Tyron Smith leaving in free agency last season and Zack Martin retiring in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys have been working to rebuild their offensive line.
They took Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe in the 2024 NFL draft, who are both looking to improve this season. They're now joined by Tyler Booker, the Alabama product who Dallas selected at No. 12 overall.
The offensive line is rounded out by two veterans in Tyler Smith and Terence Steele. Following the team's mandatory minicamp, Booker says he's been grateful to those veterans for helping him get up to speed. He added that he's happy they're there, but he doesn't want to have to lean on them too often. He also vowed not to hold the offense back.
"I'm trying to make sure that doesn't become a habit, you know what I mean?" he said via Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. "I'm very prideful about knowing the offense, and I want to make sure that I'm not holding this run back, by any means. So I'm definitely [working] a lot to make sure I'm not gonna hold the offense back."
Booker has big shoes to fill, taking over the right guard position that's been occupied by Martin since 2014. He's not focused on that, but instead, wants to be the best version of himself. As long as he does that, he won't be the one holding anything back in Big D.
