Dallas Cowboys signing training camp standout WR to practice squad
The Dallas Cowboys are beginning to set the practice squad for the 2024 NFL season.
It was previously reported that the team is signing four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook to the practice squad ahead of the season, but now they are bringing back one of their players who was released during the final round of roster cuts.
According to Nick Harris of the team's official website, wide receiver Jalen Cropper is being signed to the practice squad.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster officially set
Cropper was a standout for the team during training camp, but fell victim to cuts in what turned out to be a very deep wide receiver room.
During the fourth padded practice of training camp, Cropper had a stellar outing and was praised as the "Player of the Day." Cropper saw reps with the first-, second-, and third-team offenses throughout the day and hauled in multiple touchdowns.
MORE: Jalen Cropper tabbed 'Player of the Day' after fourth padded practice
While he didn't make the 53-man roster, he will have an opportunity to continue developing on the practice squad.
Cropper joined the Cowboys last season as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State. During his collegiate career, Cropper received first- and second-team All-Mountain West honors.
He was a member of the practice squad during the 2023 season.
