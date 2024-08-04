Jalen Cropper tabbed 'Player of the Day' after fourth padded practice
Jalens are taking over Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard.
During Saturday's fourth-padded practice session of camp, wide receiver Jalen Cropper emerged as a standout player, with some team reporters tabbing the second-year player as the "Player of the Day."
Cropper saw reps with the first-, second-, and third-team offenses throughout the day, and was making plays with whatever unit he was playing alongside.
On one touchdown, Cropper got a step on starting slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis and Dak Prescott found him for a spectacular play in the back corner of the endzone that got the crowd on their feet.
On a second touchdown, Cooper Rush found Cropper crossing the center of the field.
Once he hauled in the catch, the former Fresno State star hit the jets and outran the defense to the endzone.
And it wasn't just touchdowns.
Cropper was making plays all over the field, finding holes in the coverage and sitting down on his routes, creating lanes for the quarterbacks.
Coming into the training camp, the Cowboys weren't sure what they had at wide receiver with a number of inexperienced and unproven players vying for the WR3 role.
Now, with Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin, and Jalen Cropper showing out in camp, it looks like the Cowboys may have a surplus at the position and difficult decisions to make when it comes time for roster cuts.
The Cowboys will not have an open practice on Sunday, August 4, but when they return to the field on Monday morning it will be interesting to see who is able to stand out next.
