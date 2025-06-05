Cowboys $3 million running back could be on last legs for career
The Dallas Cowboys have a number of different players who could make an impact in the backfield this season.
The team drafted two rookies in Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah while retaining Deuce Vaughn and signing Miles Sanders, but it could be a different free agent signee who could make the biggest impact.
NFL.com writer Nick Shook named Cowboys running back Javonte Williams as a player who is entering a "make or break" season.
MORE: Matt Eberflus' style of play has already made 'clear' difference to Cowboys defense
"Williams fizzled out in Denver and ended up accepting a one-year, $3 million deal to headline Dallas' underwhelming backfield," Shook wrote.
"The sizzle he once brought to the Broncos faded before 2024, but he has a rare opportunity to regain it for a Cowboys team that should boast some offensive firepower, with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens at receiver. If Williams is going to command a starting job anywhere in the NFL from here on out, it must begin in Dallas."
Williams will have a stiff competition for snaps during training camp, and as a veteran, he has the upper hand to start.
MORE: Don’t count out dark horse RB with ties to new Cowboys coaching staff
Eventually, the Cowboys coaching staff may favor the rookies, but if Williams can prove himself early in the season, he could take the starting job and run with it.
Williams will continue to try and prove himself during the team's mandatory minicamp next week, which is the final time the Cowboys will meet until training camp in Oxnard, Ca.
