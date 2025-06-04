Matt Eberflus' style of play has already made 'clear' difference to Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys have dealt with a lot of change as they prepare for the 2025 season. The biggest being a change at head coach, with former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer taking over the main headset.
Another big change has been the hiring of former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as the new defensive coordinator.
Eberflus spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts before taking the head coaching job in Chicago back in 2022.
Now, Eberflus will be working his way back to a head coaching opportunity by molding the Cowboys' defense into one of the best in the league.
It's still early, but some Cowboys players are already seeing a major defense in how the until will operate with Eberflus at the helm.
Recently, second-year linebacker Marist Liufau opened up about the biggest difference he sees between Eberflus' style of play compared to last season under Mike Zimmer.
Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website wrote, "From Liufau's perspective, their preparation to try and force more takeaways has been a clear difference in practice sessions this year," when getting the chance to speak to the Dallas linebacker.
It appears that takeaways are going to be a big factor in this defense becoming one of the more elite defensive units in the NFL.
