Dallas Cowboys 2024 starter named 'expendable' trade candidate
The Dallas Cowboys made one of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason by swinging a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to land star wide receiver George Pickens, giving franchise quarterback Dak Prescott one of the best receiver duos in the league.
Since the trade, many have been wondering what that means for 2024 starter Jalen Tolbert, who served as WR2 opposite CeeDee Lamb throughout the season.
While Tolbert would excel as a WR3 behind Lamb and Pickens and get his fair share of mismatches, there are other options that the Cowboys would be wise to explore since they now have more flexibility at the position.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport named Tolbert as the player Dallas "should consider trading before the 2025 season."
"The arrival of Pickens also makes Tolbert one of the more expendable players on the roster. Sure, Dallas isn’t exactly overflowing with depth at wide receiver," Davenport writes. "But it also makes sense for the Cowboys to try to get the ball into the hands of speedster KaVontae Turpin more in 2025.
Because he is in the final year of his rookie deal, Tolbert could be an intriguing option for teams in need of a pass catcher.
Last season, Tolbert started 15 of 17 games for the Cowboys and was targeted 79 times. He hauled in 49 catches for 610 yards, and seven touchdowns.
Tolbert would undeniably be a strong WR3 option on any roster, but if a receiver-needy team is willing to give up draft capital to add Tolbert to their roster and give him a bigger role, the Cowboys would be wise to listen. And no one in Cowboys Nation would complain about KaVontae Turpin getting a bigger role on offense.
