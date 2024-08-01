Cowboys sign veteran DE to bolster depth after Sam Williams injury
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a group of veteran defensive ends on Thursday as the team looks to add some depth at the position following the season-ending ACL injury suffered by Sam Williams.
Dallas worked out Carl Lawson, Justin Hollins, Shaka Toney, and Al-Quadin Muhammad.
After seeing what all of the free agents had to offer, the Cowboys signed Muhammad to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 29-year-old Muhammad was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. After one season with the team, he was waived. One day later, Muhammad was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts where he played through the 2021 season.
Muhammad played for the Colts through the 2021 season. In 2022, Muhammad signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears but was released one year later.
Muhammed signed a one-year deal to return to the Colts in July 2023 and was a member of the practice squad. However, he was suspended by the NFL for violating the Performance Enhancing Drug policy in December 2023 and was not re-signed.
Throughout his career, Muhammad has recorded 157 total tackles, 12 sacks, and four forced fumbles.
