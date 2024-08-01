Biggest surprises & disappointments from Week 1 of training camp
The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying an off day on Thursday, August 1, as a new month kicks off, but one week of training camp is already in the books.
There have been plenty of storylines to follow, most notably the contract drama hanging over the heads of the organization as CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott seek new deals, but there has also been action on the field that is catching everyone's eye.
Some players are exceeding expectations, while others have yet to break out, so let's take a look at some of the biggest takeaways from the first week in Oxnard.
First-round pick Tyler Guyton delivering in a big way
First-round pick Tyler Guyton didn't start off with the first-team unit, but after a few days of practice he was getting first-team reps. So far, he has not disappointed.
Guyton has gone head-to-head with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, proving he can hold his own against some of the league's best.
Following the team's first padded practice, veterans were singing the 6-foot-7, 330-pound behemoth's praises.
"I’ve been truly impressed. It’s not very often that you find a human being who measures how he does, 6-foot-7, 330, and has light feet and can just move and just bully dudes. When he really becomes confident and gets the playbook down and does all that stuff, the sky is truly is the limit for him and his development," former first-round pick Tyler Smith told Jon Machota of The Athletic.
They say iron sharpens iron, so it will be exciting to see how Guyton continues to develop going against an All-Pro like Parsons day in and day out in practice.
Young wide receivers stepping up
One of the top positional battles entering training camp for the Cowboys was WR3.
Outside of CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, the Cowboys had a stable of unproven players. But, with Lamb holding out of training camp, there have been even more opportunities for the younger players to step up, and they have done just that.
Jalen Tolbert, who entered camp as the favorite to win the job, has been a standout since the opening day of practice. He and Prescott worked out together in the offseason, and their chemistry is clear.
Then, there are surprise players stepping up like Tyron Billy-Johnson.
The former Oklahoma State receiver has made several stops around the league, including brief stints with the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, and San Francisco 49ers during his three-year career.
But now, in Dallas, he's making the most of his opportunity.
He just can't stop getting open.
Trey Lance struggling to emerge as clear QB2
Leading up to training camp, the Dallas Cowboys brass let everyone know that Trey Lance was going to be given every opportunity to showcase his talents and emerge as QB2.
Through one week, the former top three pick has been unable to separate himself from veteran Cooper Rush and has shown clear struggles at times.
In the first few days of camp, Lance struggled with accuracy and was hesitant to throw the ball downfield.
When the players strapped on pads, Lance's struggles continued.
Lance has thrown some brutal interceptions, failing to locate defenders standing in passing lanes, and he has received concerning reviews from those in attendance.
Now, it is just one week of training camp so it's not time to press the panic button yet, but Lance will need to step up when the team returns to the field on Friday morning and when he's given opportunities in live game action during the preseason.
