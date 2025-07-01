Cowboy Roundup: Strengths & weaknesses at RB, George Pickens' next contract?
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to celebrate the start of a new month with July now officially in full swing. In less than three weeks, we will get to see the team fly off to Oxnard, California, as all 32 NFL teams kick off training camp.
To close out June, there were some high-profile trades made in the AFC with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins getting busy, so we'll have to see if that energy shifts to the NFC in the coming weeks.
If it does, hopefully the Cowboys will get involved to bring some excitement -- and hopefully defensive line reinforcements -- before camp kicks off.
While we look to start off July on a high note, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and around social media. Indulge.
Strengths & weaknesses at RB
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the strengths, weaknesses, and wild card at the running back position, with RB1 being an obvious concern entering yet another season.
George Pickens' next contract projection
Blogging the Boys lays out a projection for George Pickens' next contract if he performs at a high level with the Cowboys in 2025. Would the team be able to afford to keep him?
Cowboys Quick Hits
Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher... Steelers' T.J. Watt news should scare Cowboys regarding Micah Parsons... Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix docuseries drops official trailer... Cowboys' George Pickens takes another shot at Steelers after Minkah Fitzpatrick trade... Dallas Cowboys biggest surprise player could fill a massive need... Cowboys' biggest need ahead of training camp remains major concern... Cowboys hilariously pick which teammate they'd swap lives with for a day... Cowboys fans will pull hair out over one projected roster decision... Cowboys 'should be in NFL playoff mix' if one key unit comes together.