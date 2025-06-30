Cowboys' George Pickens takes another shot at Steelers after Minkah Fitzpatrick trade
The Dallas Cowboys made a splash during the NFL offseason by acquiring Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round NFL Draft pick in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection.
Dallas' aggressive move pairs Pickens with CeeDee Lamb to give the Cowboys one of the top wide receiver duos in the league.
While it is a move that could pay off on the field, there were also some questions. Pickens is in a contract year and will be looking for a big payday after the weekend, but there were also questions about his maturity and whether he has caused locker room issues in the past.
Pickens has been adamant that he is only focused on moving forward, but as we say goodbye to June the brash wideout took a slight jab at his former team when the Steelers traded away star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Jalen Ramsey.
The shot was a bit tongue-in-cheek, but it did show some disdain for his time in Pittsburgh and eagerness to get a fresh start. "Super happy for you broski," Pickens wrote in an Instagram story while tagging Fitzpatrick. "Back to beautiful places in life lol."
This isn't the first time since the trade that Pickens has appeared to take an (alleged) shot at the Steelers. On Mother's Day, a tweet surfaced from an account belonging to Pickens that ripped the Steelers for being the "cheapest organization."
The account also tweeted that they requested a trade from the team before it was deleted. Pickens later denied that it was he and said the screenshots were "AI."
No one will ever really know what happened during Pickens' time in Pittsburgh, but all the Cowboys can do is that they can get the best version of the player to help the offense in a bounceback year.
If everything goes down in flames, Pickens will simply be a one-year rental who can walk at the end of the season and the Cowboys would receive a premium compensatory pick in the 2026 draft. But Cowboys Nation would probably rather have the wins.
