Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher
The Dallas Cowboys have spent the past two offseasons bolstering the pass rush with premium picks in the NFL Draft, selecting Marshawn Kneeland and Donovan Ezeiruaku in back-to-back NFL offseasons.
This offseason, the team also brought back veteran Dante Fowler Jr. after losing longtime defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency.
But, while the team has been adding talent to the pass rush, which also includes superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons, one draft guru believes Dallas may not be done yet.
MORE: Cowboys' 2024 glaring weakness still lingering concern heading into camp
In an early 2026 mock draft, ESPN's Matt Miller projected the Cowboys will add another defensive lineman by selecting "versatile" Auburn Tigers defensive star Keldric Faulk in the first round next spring.
"The Cowboys enter the season still needing to sign Micah Parsons to a long-term extension. While they signed Dante Fowler Jr. this offseason, Dallas needs more on the edge after passing on the position in the 2025 draft. At 6-foot-6, 288 pounds, Faulk is a versatile player who can play along the defensive line, from 3-technique to a true outside edge," Miller wrote.
"He can generate pressure from inside and out, as evidenced by his 24 edge pressures and five interior pressures last season. Faulk's size and strength would be fun to pair with Parsons' speed."
MORE: Cowboys offensive line gets unflattering ranking entering 2025 season
Last season, Faulk totaled 45 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 7 sacks, and a forced fumble.
While adding another defensive end early in the draft may come as a surprise to many, there is no denying the fact that you can never have too good of a pass rush. And having the ability to continue rotating in fresh bodies will only benefit the defense throughout a full season, especially with a player as versatile as Faulk.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, 2026.
