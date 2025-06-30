Cowboys hilariously pick which teammate they'd swap lives with for a day
The Dallas Cowboys, just like the rest of the NFL, are having a hard time waiting for the start of training camp and the regular season.
This downtime can sometimes feel depressing. Thankfully, the Cowboys' social team is keeping the vibes up with the topics they are giving to the players.
Recently, the social team asked numerous players if they could swap lives with someone else on the team for a day, who would it be?
The answers are not surprising.
The two richest players on the team were the most popular answers. Everyone wanted to be either CeeDee Lamb or Dak Prescott.
But money may have not been the only driving factor in nearly everyone on the team wanting to be one of those two. Being the starting quarterback for an NFL team would easily be the coolest job anyone could ever have. The second coolest job might be the guy who catches the passes.
The post was meant to be all in good fun, but Tyler Smith delivered the answer that trumps all answers. Smith said he would never want to switch lives with anyone. Way to bring the party down, bud.
Hopefully, for the sake of the fanbase, players will want to swap lives with Micah Parsons after a new contract is agreed. Although hitting someone all the time doesn't sound fun. Give me the life of a backup quarterback, please.
