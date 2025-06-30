Cowboys 'should be in NFL playoff mix' if one key unit comes together
The Dallas Cowboys' disappointing 2024 campaign ended with the team falling just short of the NFL playoffs despite a late push. This season, the team enters with low expectations and a new head coach.
Many win total projections have Dallas winning less than eight games in 2025, but there is no reason for Cowboys Nation to panic before the season even begins.
There is reason for optimism surrounding the Cowboys after an impressive start to the offseason workout program, thanks to Brian Schottenheimer's energy and the new culture the team is building, while the front office was also active, making moves to improve the roster.
Dallas could be one of the teams that surprises the league this season, with SI.com's Albert Breer saying the Cowboys "should be in the playoff mix" if one key unit comes together.
After heaping some praise on Schottenheimer, Breer said the key to success will be the offensive line.
"If young linemen Tyler Guyton, Cooper Beebe and Tyler Booker come along, Dallas should be in the playoff mix," Breer wrote.
The Cowboys have invested a lot in the offensive line in recent years, with the trio of Tylers -- Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton, and Tyler Booker -- all being selected in the first round of recent drafts. Dallas also added Cooper Beebe, who became an immediate starter at center, in the third round of the 2024 draft.
Dallas' offensive line is young, but you can't deny the talent and potential, so, like Breer says, if everything can come together we could see a Cowboys team that far exceeds the expectations in what should hopefully be a bounceback year.
