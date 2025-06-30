Cowboys' biggest need ahead of training camp remains major concern
The Dallas Cowboys were active during the NFL offseason, making moves in free agency, pulling off some blockbuster trades, and putting together an impressive 2025 NFL draft class.
Dallas' roster has a lot of new faces for the new year, but one thing remains the same: one glaring need is a major cause for concern.
The Cowboys are rolling the dice with the interior defensive line, which struggled to stop the run a season ago, by moving forward with troubled former first-round pick Mazi Smith, who has yet to establish himself as a reliable defender, veteran free agent signee Solomon Thomas, and Osa Odighizuwa.
MORE: Steelers' T.J. Watt news should scare Cowboys regarding Micah Parsons
Odighizuwa is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league, but outside of him, the cupboard is bare. The team's only other option as it prepares for training camp is seventh-round pick Jay Toia.
Because of the uncertainty, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report named the interior d-line as the team’s “biggest need” remaining in the offseason.
There is some potential along the defensive line thanks to Toia's impressive start to OTAs and minicamp, while Thomas brings a veteran presence and familiarity with new defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.
MORE: Cowboys' defensive success relies heavily on health at one position
There is a potential for the unit to come together, but it is one of the biggest keys for the team entering the new season. If the Cowboys struggle to stop the run again this year, none of the other improvements will mean a thing.
And Mazi Smith, it's now or never.
