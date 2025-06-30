Cowboys Country

Cowboys' biggest need ahead of training camp remains major concern

The Dallas Cowboys revamped the roster during the 2025 NFL offseason, but there is still one major need and an area of concern ahead of training camp.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and defensive tackle Mazi Smith in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and defensive tackle Mazi Smith in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys were active during the NFL offseason, making moves in free agency, pulling off some blockbuster trades, and putting together an impressive 2025 NFL draft class. 

Dallas' roster has a lot of new faces for the new year, but one thing remains the same: one glaring need is a major cause for concern.

The Cowboys are rolling the dice with the interior defensive line, which struggled to stop the run a season ago, by moving forward with troubled former first-round pick Mazi Smith, who has yet to establish himself as a reliable defender, veteran free agent signee Solomon Thomas, and Osa Odighizuwa

MORE: Steelers' T.J. Watt news should scare Cowboys regarding Micah Parsons

Odighizuwa is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league, but outside of him, the cupboard is bare. The team's only other option as it prepares for training camp is seventh-round pick Jay Toia

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl.
UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Because of the uncertainty, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report named the interior d-line as the team’s “biggest need” remaining in the offseason. 

There is some potential along the defensive line thanks to Toia's impressive start to OTAs and minicamp, while Thomas brings a veteran presence and familiarity with new defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.

MORE: Cowboys' defensive success relies heavily on health at one position

There is a potential for the unit to come together, but it is one of the biggest keys for the team entering the new season. If the Cowboys struggle to stop the run again this year, none of the other improvements will mean a thing.

And Mazi Smith, it's now or never.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa celebrates after a sack against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa celebrates after a sack against the New York Giants. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys land 'dynamic' RB in 2026 mock draft who could be missing piece

Cowboys legend named among best NFL players to never win Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher sends major warning to rest of NFL

Cowboys great roasts NFC East rival over apparent offseason weight gain

PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News