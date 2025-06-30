Cowboys fans will pull hair out over one projected roster decision
The Dallas Cowboys significantly bolstered their receiving corps by swinging a trade for George Pickens earlier this offseason, giving them a dynamic duo features Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.
Not only that, but Jalen Tolbert displayed tremendous potential last year, so now, the Cowboys have quite the wide receiver trio heading into 2025.
Beyond the top three, however, Dallas has some depth questions, which should create a rather interesting battle in training camp.
KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Brooks and Parris Campbell will all be competing for the last couple of roster sports, and Jon Machota of The Athletic feels that the Cowboys will only keep five receivers going into Week 1.
That means several players will get cut here, and while many Dallas fans are probably hoping Mingo will be among them, it probably won't happen. Why? Machota explains.
"Some might question why Jonathan Mingo is basically considered a lock," Machota wrote. "Regardless of how Mingo performs over the next couple months, the Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick in November for him. It would be very surprising if he wasn’t on the 53."
Dallas acquired Mingo in a midseason trade with the Carolina Panthers last year, hoping that the former second-round pick would finally find his groove in a new system.
Instead, Mingo managed just five catches for 46 yards in eight games with the Cowboys and is already looking like a lost cause.
Here's the thing, though: the 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver demonstrated tantalizing ability at Ole Miss, and he is still just 24 years old. Perhaps there exists a world in which Dak Prescott is able to unlock Mingo, but if not, Dallas dealt a fourth-round pick for nothing and potentially wasted a roster spot in the process.
