Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix docuseries drops official trailer
The Dallas Cowboys and Netflix partnership continues to grow. In mid-June, Netflix dropped season two of the docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Later this summer, a new docuseries will drop focused on Jerry Jones and the team.
In late 2024, Netflix announced America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, which will focus on Jerry's purchase of the NFL franchise, which turned into a dynasty in the 1990s.
While we have known about the docuseries for several months, there is now an official trailer.
MORE: Cowboys 'should be in NFL playoff mix' if one key unit comes together
On the final day of June, Netflix announced that the 10-episode docuseries will hit the streaming service platform on Tuesday, August 19, and the trailer gives us a taste of what is to come.
For the project, Netflix teamed up with Skydance Sports and NFL Films, in association with Stardust Frames Productions.
The Cowboys went on an incredible run in the 1990s with a star-studded roster, a handful of whom will be interviewed throughout the docuseries. Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, and head coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer are among those who will be featured.
MORE: Jerry Jones perfectly sums up Cowboys in Netflix documentary trailer
Former President George W. Bush and Nike founder Phil Knight will also be interviewed.
The summer is about to get a lot more interesting.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys land 'dynamic' RB in 2026 mock draft who could be missing piece
Cowboys legend named among best NFL players to never win Super Bowl
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher sends major warning to rest of NFL
Cowboys great roasts NFC East rival over apparent offseason weight gain
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc