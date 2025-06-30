Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix docuseries drops official trailer

An upcoming Netflix docuseries about Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s, 'America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,' has an official trailer.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson after defeating the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson after defeating the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys and Netflix partnership continues to grow. In mid-June, Netflix dropped season two of the docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Later this summer, a new docuseries will drop focused on Jerry Jones and the team. 

In late 2024, Netflix announced America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, which will focus on Jerry's purchase of the NFL franchise, which turned into a dynasty in the 1990s. 

While we have known about the docuseries for several months, there is now an official trailer.

On the final day of June, Netflix announced that the 10-episode docuseries will hit the streaming service platform on Tuesday, August 19, and the trailer gives us a taste of what is to come.

For the project, Netflix teamed up with Skydance Sports and NFL Films, in association with Stardust Frames Productions.

The Cowboys went on an incredible run in the 1990s with a star-studded roster, a handful of whom will be interviewed throughout the docuseries. Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, and head coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer are among those who will be featured.

Former President George W. Bush and Nike founder Phil Knight will also be interviewed.

The summer is about to get a lot more interesting.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones waves to the crowd before a game between the Texas Longhorns and Arizona Razorbacks.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones waves to the crowd before a game between the Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
