Dallas Cowboys biggest surprise player could fill a massive need
The Dallas Cowboys swung multiple trades this offseason, with their addition of George Pickens generating the most buzz. Their other moves, however, could prove to be just as impactful.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray was added in a trade with the Tennessee Titans and could prove vital in run defense. They also struck a deal with the Buffalo Bills for cornerback Kaiir Elam, a former first-round pick looking for a fresh start.
MORE: Cowboys 'should be in NFL playoff mix' if one key unit comes together
So far, Elam has taken advantage of the opportunity. He’s adapted well to Dallas, with ESPN’s Todd Archer naming him the Cowboys’ biggest surprise player this offseason.
“He had multiple interceptions and dropped two more. He also showed the ability to run with receivers. Maybe things change when the pads come on in training camp, but given the uncertainty the Cowboys have at cornerback with Trevon Diggs and third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. working back from knee surgeries, they need Elam to be a factor.” - Todd Archer, ESPN
Dallas is hopeful that Elam will be their third cornerback with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland as CB1 and CB2. Injuries, however, could force him into a more prominent role early on.
It appears he’s up to the challenge, and if that remains the case throughout the year, this could go down as a major coup for general manager Jerry Jones
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys land 'dynamic' RB in 2026 mock draft who could be missing piece
Cowboys legend named among best NFL players to never win Super Bowl
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher sends major warning to rest of NFL
Cowboys great roasts NFC East rival over apparent offseason weight gain
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc