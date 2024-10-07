Dallas Cowboys' top 3 plays of the week vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
What felt like a heavyweight boxing match, the Dallas Cowboys emerged victorious in a gritty, late-night slugfest against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football.
Pittsburgh entered last night's game with the fourth-best overall defense in the league, including the eighth best pass defense and third-best run defense.
Dallas' offense, while not perfect, found a way to methodically move the chains against the stubborn Steelers' defense. They racked up 445 yards of total offense, converting 25 first downs and efficiently moving the ball on third down, going 9-15.
Several key players stepped up with big-time plays, fueling Dallas' narrow 20-17 victory over Pittsburgh. Despite entering the game with key injuries and losing additional players during the contest, the Cowboys found a way to rise to the occasion and secure the win.
Here are the top three plays that stood out above all from Sunday night's victory.
Third and long no problem for CeeDee
In the world of football, third-and-long situations can often feel like insurmountable challenges. But when you have a playmaker like CeeDee Lamb on your team, anything is possible.
Number 88's sideline grab on third-and-14 was a testament to his incredible athleticism and ability to make plays in tight spaces.
There goes Jalen Tolbert
Needing a spark and a big play on offense, quarterback Dak Prescott found an open wide receiver in Jalen Tolbert along the sideline for a 48-yard gain.
The game winner
Avoiding a near-disastrous ending two plays before, quarterback Dak Prescott connected again with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert for the game-winning score with just 20 seconds remaining in the final quarter.
