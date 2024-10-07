Cowboys give game ball to head coach following emotional win
Sunday night was an emotional win for the Dallas Cowboys as they fought through a 90-minute weather delay, a myriad of injuries, and some self-inflicted mistakes. Despite all of this, they secured a 20-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and improved to 3-2, with all three wins coming on the road.
Dallas has to figure out how to win at home but they're now undefeated on the road which is what head coach Mike McCarthy wanted to focus on during his pre-game speech. The players weren't having that, however, as they wanted to turn the attention to their coach who was given the game ball by Dak Prescott.
McCarthy is a Pittsburgh native, so Prescott wanted to praise his coach for being able to pick up the win in his hometown.
McCarthy is an embattled coach who entered the season with no job security. He's being asked to prove himself by team owner Jerry Jones and the 3-2 start has been less than ideal.
Despite all of this, the eruption in the locker room when Prescott handed him the game ball proves that this team believes in their coach and wants to fight for him.
Perhaps this win will be the catalyst they need to turn the season around.
