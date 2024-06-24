Dallas Cowboys training camp 2024: Key Dates & schedule
The Dallas Cowboys will begin their 2024 training camp in Oxnard, California in late-July.
The team will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before holding the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
Dallas will hold an "Opening Ceremony" on the first weekend in Oxnard, while the first padded practice will be a week after their arrival.
The Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams will have a joint practice on Thursday, August 8, before the team's preseason opener later that weekend. Dallas opens its preseason against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 11.
MORE: 7 best Dallas Cowboys position battles to watch in training camp
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Oxnard Training Camp Key Dates
Tues., July 23: Team Charter arrives in Oxnard
Wed., July 24: Opening press conference
Thurs., July 25: First practice
Sat., July 27: Opening Ceremony
Tues., July 30: First padded practice
Thurs., Aug. 8: Joint practice with LA Rams
Sun., Aug. 11: Dallas at LA Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
Sat., Aug. 17: Dallas at Las Vegas (10:00 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
Thurs., Aug. 22: Break camp in Oxnard
Sat., Aug. 24: Dallas vs. LA Chargers (4:00 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
The Cowboys will then finish the preseason at home, with practices at The Star in Frisco as they work to determine the final 53-man roster.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —