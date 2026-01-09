Cowboys midseason acquisition named among top NFL cut candidates

Focused on fixing their porous defense, the Dallas Cowboys were active at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. They were able to swing a deal to bring in linebacker Logan Wilson in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets.

Williams helped to improve the teams run defense and finished with 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in seven games. He's expected to be the focal point of their defense going forward, and should help the entire defensive line perform better due to the attention he commands.

Wilson didn't have the same impact. In seven games, he had 24 tackles and was never moved ahead of Kenneth Murray. That could be due to Mat Eberflus, the defensive coordinator who was fired this week, but it still doesn't help Wilson going forward.

2025 wound up being a year to forget for Wilson, and it could lead to a major financial loss. Wilson, who signed a four-year, $36 million contract extension in 2023, has two years left on his deal. The only issue for Wilson is that he's already been paid his guaranteed money.

That means he can be released at a 100 percent savings with no dead cap hit. For that reason, Wilson is No. 52 on Over The Cap's top 100 cut candidates in 2026. Dallas would save $6.55 million in 2026 and $7.215 million in 2027 by moving on from the veteran.

New defensive coordinator could be key to Logan Wilson returning to Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys moved on from Eberflus, which is a sign that Kenneth Murray won't be back. That opens the door for Wilson to get more time on the field, assuming he returns.

For that to work, the Cowboys need to know if Wilson fits with whoever they hire as defensive coordinator. They'll also need to discuss a new contract, with north of $6 million being too much to pay for Wilson when there are so many other holes.

