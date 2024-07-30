Cowboys fans look less than 'all in' for team's first practice in pads
It was a big day at training camp for the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard. The team put on the pads for the first time, and the thought of real football coming into our lives quickly flooded our minds.
However, America's Team must have forgotten to send out the memo to the fanbase that could make it to Oxnard, as nobody seemed to be in the stands at the start of practice.
Check out the video below:
Jon Machota of The Athletic took a quick video of the crowd in attendance, and the excitement for the first padded practice was actually the sound of a pen dropping. The bleachers looked like a barren wasteland instead of a group that was "all in" on their team like the front office has chanted like a campaign slogan.
There are plenty of reasons why the bleachers would look like this. One, this is in California, and two, it was 11:30 am on a Tuesday. But still, when you're on America's Team, one would think fans are itching to watch their star-spangled heroes.
Maybe they are apathetic after all, Jerry.
Maybe bringing in a star receiver who is currently negotiating a new deal with the team could attract fans. Or maybe extending the franchise quarterback could have fans believing in the future.
Whatever the case may be, it doesn't seem like morale is high around Cowboys Nation as we head into August.
