Dallas Cowboys troll Commanders after massive win
What a week it was for the Dallas Cowboys. After discussions of tanking, the team showed up to perform against former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
Ahead of the win, Washington Commanders fans were poking the bear and mocking the Cowboys' struggle.
Unfortunately for them, the "We want the Cowboys" chants came back to haunt them.
The Cowboys took notice and hilariously trolled the team on Victory Monday with a graphic noting the diss.
Well played.
The Cowboys have a quick turnaround since it is Thanksgiving week, so it will be interesting to see if the team shows up again on Thursday.
